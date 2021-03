News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their way to and from school.

Crossing guard positions are part-time and work Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The hours for the position are 8 to 9 a.m. and 12:20 to 2:20 p.m.

Applicants can submit an online application or paper application. The applications can be found on the City of Santa Cruz website here.