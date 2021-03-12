Sea lion pup rescued by the Bay Bridge

News

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol in Oakland came to the rescue for a baby sea lion that was reported near traffic by the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Officers from The Marine Mammal Center were able to safely capture the male pup, who they later named Elio, and brought him to their Sausalito hospital.

According to veterinary experts at the hospital, Elio is approximately 8 months old and was suffering from maternal separation, moderate malnutrition and dehydration.

They say the pup is currently being taken care of in one of their Intensive Care Quarantine pens. They plan to safely release Elio back to the wild once he has reached a full recovery.

The California Highway Patrol is reminding people to keep a safe distance from marine mammals, whether seen on a busy freeway or at the beach. They say if the animal is in distress, you can call The Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-7325.