125-pound jade stolen from Pacific Grove front yard

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Pacific Grove police are asking for the community's help as they try to identify a grand theft suspect.

On Friday between 10:55 p.m. and 10:58 p.m., police said a 125-pound jade was stolen from the front yard of a home on Ocean View Boulevard near Esplanade Park.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle and are looking for any video footage that might show either around the time of the theft.

A theft is considered grand theft if the property taken is valued at more than $950.

Anyone with information is asked to call 831-648-3143. To remain anonymous, call 831-648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.