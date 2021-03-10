UCSC police investigate burglaries at Coastal Science Campus

News

SANTA CRUZ, (KION) UC Santa Cruz police are asking for the community's help as they investigate burglaries reported at the university's Coastal Science Campus.

Between 6 p.m. March 4 and 7:20 a.m. March 5, police said at least one person went into an office and stole two drones, three laptops, several GPS's, a Honda generator and hand tools. The same suspect or suspects may have also taken items from a UCSC vehicle.

Another burglary happened sometime between 6 p.m. March 5 and 8:20 a.m. March 8. Police said at least one person went into an office and stole two broken drones kept in large pelican cases, projectors, laptops, external hard drives, keyboards and a duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus dispatch at 831-459-2231, Ext. 1.