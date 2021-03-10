Newsom shares efforts to create a ‘green tier’ of Blueprint for a Safer Economy

News

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KION) One day after his State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to South Gate to visit a vaccination site and address the state's progress during the pandemic.

During the discussion, a reporter asked Newsom when the state could see a "green tier" with 100% reopening in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Newsom replied by saying that state officials have been working on a green tier for several months in anticipation of progress with vaccines and herd immunity.

As the number of vaccinations increases, Newsom said it will become clear that the tier system is temporary, but he said more information will come over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, more counties are expected to start reopening more in the coming week.

Newsom said that when the state hits the 2 million vaccine mark in underserved communities, restrictions could be loosened and more counties could move to less restrictive tiers.

According to Newsom, California is currently at 1.9 million vaccines and is expected to get to 2 million by Friday.