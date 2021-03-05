UCSC introduces new summer anti-racism fellowship

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) UC Santa Cruz announced an anti-racism summer fellowship available to its students.

The Fellowship for Anti-Racism Research (FARR) is a scholarship program focused on advancing anti-racism research. Students are supervised by faculty and explore racism and bias in technology and engineering.

According to Basking Engineering, there will be two information sessions held to learn more about the program and the application process. Information sessions will take place Tuesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

The department said awards will range from $2,000 to $6,000, depending on the scope of the project.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more on the fellowship tonight at 5 and 6.