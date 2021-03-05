Gov. Newsom expected to sign bill to get students back in the classroom

News

(KION) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the $6.6 billion dollar bill at 9:30 this morning which aims to get kids back to in-person instruction.

Districts in the purple tier would be asked to bring back at least transitional kindergarten through second grade by the end of March.

In the red tier, all elementary school grades have to return. Also, at least one grade each in middle and high school must return to class. .

For every instructional day districts don't meet these standards, their eligible relief goes down by 1 percent.

Earlier this week, California has announced a deal to allow schools for in-person instruction by the end of March. Public schools can get $6.6 billion dollars if they do return to in-person learning.

The Salinas Valley Federation of Teachers Vice President Steven McDougal said its a step in the right direction.

"It falls short of every bench mark are union was seeking," said McDougal. "Its certainly the best plan coming out of Sacramento for reopening schools."

Of the total of 6.6 billion dollars, $2 billion would go to PPE, ventilation upgrades and testing. The other $4.6 billion would go to summer school, tutoring and mental health services.

There are two benchmarks that the bill fell short for them, said McDougal. One of them being members returning to work in the purple tier and making vaccination choice a condition to returning to work. However the biggest part of the bill is the 10% of vaccines for educators, said McDougal.

"The biggest take away from this is now the prioritization of vaccination for educators is going to be codified in the legislation and thats a huge win for all education sectors across the state."

To receive this money, schools must meet requirements by March 31st. School districts in regions that are in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy have to return to in-person instruction at least through second grade. Districts in the red tier must have in-person instruction for all elementary school grades and at least one grade in middle and high school. Every day they fall short after April 1, they loose 1% of their state funding.

The Pajaro Unified School District said in a statement that this does not change their timeline for return to school. "Given our community's transmission rates within our district boundaries, we are continuing with the plan that allows all, students, families and staff to be safe as they return to in person instruction. We have 52% of cases and are 18% of the county's population," said the statement.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said in a statement that said they're reviewing the details of Governor and state Legislature’s plans for return to in-person instruction.

"We don’t anticipate it impacting our plans that are already in the works to return on April 8 for preschool, and transitional kindergarten through 5th grade. Once Monterey County enters the red tier, our intent is to return middle and high school students April 12 and April 19, respectively," said the statement.