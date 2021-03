News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Soledad Police Department announced that it has a new four-legged officer.

K-9 Bo is the latest addition to the department, and he will be working with Officer Lozano. Bo will be specializing in finding drugs, weapons and people.

"We are excited to have Bo with us and he will help make Soledad even safer every day that he is on duty," the department said in a statement.