Monterey County company offers free rides to vaccine appointments for seniors

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Independent Transportation Network Monterey County, also called iTNMontereyCounty, said it is offering free rides to seniors who need help getting to vaccine appointments.

The service is open to anybody over the age of 65 with an approved appointment, according to the company.

Requests for rides need to be made 24 hours in advance and are based upon driver availability.

On Wednesday, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in Monterey County expanded to include anyone aged 65 and older and those at risk of exposure while working in food, agriculture, childcare, education or emergency services.

To get a ride, seniors can call 831-233-3447.