Costco gas station opens in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Almost two years after the Seaside City Council considered a resolution to build a Costco gas station, it has finally opened.

The gas station brings a new source of low-cost fuel to the Central Coast. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California is currently $3.65, but the price at Costco Friday was $3.09.

The station is located across the street from the Costco Warehouse in Sand City, and it includes new features. Some of the features include an illuminated lighting system to let drivers know which pumps are open and 14-foot hoses to reach tanks on either side of the vehicle.

According to Costco's website, the gas station's hours are as follows: