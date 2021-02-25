Shooting victim found on Highway 68 dies of injuries

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a Monterey man.

The Sheriff's Office and officers with the California Highway Patrol said they responded to the area around Highway 68 and Hitchcock Road, just south of Salinas, on Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. after a report of a disabled vehicle and a man lying next to it.

When officers arrived, they said they found 68-year-old Monterey resident Stillman Sprague. They said he was shot and was taken to a local trauma center where he died.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information or who was driving in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call Det. Rafael Garcia at 831-755-3914 or Det. Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.