Salinas police receive letter thanking off-duty officer for helping injured husband

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department shared a letter it received thanking the department for the help one of its off-duty officers provided during an incident earlier this month.

In the letter, the writer said they went to Asilomar with their husband for a day at the beach, but the husband fell and hit his head on a boulder.

That is when the writer said Detective Ruben Sanchez, who was off-duty at the time, responded to calls for help. The writer said he helped to stabilize the husband's head, called 911 and helped to move belongings to their car while they answered questions from paramedics.

Read the full letter below.