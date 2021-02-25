Salinas police receive letter thanking off-duty officer for helping injured husband
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department shared a letter it received thanking the department for the help one of its off-duty officers provided during an incident earlier this month.
In the letter, the writer said they went to Asilomar with their husband for a day at the beach, but the husband fell and hit his head on a boulder.
That is when the writer said Detective Ruben Sanchez, who was off-duty at the time, responded to calls for help. The writer said he helped to stabilize the husband's head, called 911 and helped to move belongings to their car while they answered questions from paramedics.
Read the full letter below.
Dear Ms. Fresé,
This letter is in reference to one of your employees, Officer Ruben Sanchez.
On Sunday, February 7, my husband I went to the beach in Asilomar to spend the day. During the afternoon, my husband, who has had a stroke, fell and his head on a boulder. I cried out for help. Officer Sanchez, who was spending the day with his family, had observed the accident and rushed to my husband’s aid.
He assisted me to stabilize his head, then called 911. He didn’t leave my husband’s side until the ambulance arrived. Officer Sanchez, in our opinion, acted heroically, and was caring, and kind. Thanks to him, I felt at ease, knowing that my husband was in good hands. He even brought our belongings to the car, which allowed us to answer questions from the paramedics. We believe Officer Sanchez went above and beyond “the call of duty,” to assist and support us.
It speaks very highly of your police department to have among its members a man such as Officer Sanchez. We are very grateful to him and hope that he receives words of recognition for his outstanding support to our family. He is truly a “good Samaritan,” and the city of Salinas is lucky to have him in its police department.
Part of Salinas PD’s Organizational Value Statement notes, “The Salinas Police Department exists to serve the community. We do this by protecting life and property, preventing crime, enforcing the law, and by maintaining order for all citizens.” Detective Sanchez’s actions prove that our community does not stop at the city limits and our commitment to protecting life does not only apply while on-duty. We would like to acknowledge and commend Detective Sanchez for his off-duty actions and thank him for displaying the high moral fiber expected of a Salinas Police Officer.
