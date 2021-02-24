Navigating COVID-19 virtual town hall for Monterey County’s agriculture industry

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) There will be a virtual town hall for the Monterey County agriculture industry on March 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Anyone can join the meeting, however, it will be targeted toward employers in the ag industry. This includes Human Resources, managers, supervisors, or anyone responsible for COVID safety compliance in business. They will learn about processes and systems to help their employees get tested, vaccinated, and receive education about COVID-19.

According to Kim Stemler, the Executive Director for Coalition of Homeless Services Providers, officials at the town hall will be answering any practical questions employers may have. This includes but is not limited to, where they need to go to get their employees registered for vaccinations or how they can work with the county to transport their employees to get tested for COVID-19.

For more information, you can head over to the Monterey County frontline worker website. To register, click here.