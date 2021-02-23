Skip to Content
Police identify victim of homicide on Great Island Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on Great Island Street last week.

Police said the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Gabriela Guzman.

Guzman's boyfriend, 59-year-old Richard Ruiz, is facing murder and evading charges in connection to her death and a chase that police said happened when he was found.

Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his next hearing is set for March 9.

