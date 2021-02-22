Salinas girl shares mission to clean up city streets

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A young Salinas resident is on a mission to get trash off the streets of her hometown.

The trash cleanup started as a school project, but for first grade student Jade Schweninger, the project hits closer to home.

"It makes me feel sad to see trash in our neighborhood, and it's harmful for animals and people," she said.

Jade tells KION that we can all do our part to keep the community clean, and she hopes that she is not alone in tackling the city's problem with litter.

She says picking up a little can help a lot.