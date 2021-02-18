Pacific Grove Unified School District approves COVID-19 Safety Plan to return to school

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Unified School District unanimously approved their COVID-19 Safety Plan during tonight's school board meeting. It will now be submitted to the Monterey County Health Department, Office of Education, California Department of Public Health, and the C.D.C. for review.

The agencies will have 7 days to look over the plan and send it back for any changes or to give the go-ahead to reopen schools.

The COVID-19 Safety Plan is a requirement from the state of California for schools to safely return to in-person learning. It helps establish a clear path to minimize in-school transmission and will be posted on the district's website for anyone to see.

Some key changes implemented in P.G.U.S.D.'s plan include isolation rooms for students if they get sick and sending daily inspection information for parents, this way they don't send their child to school if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. There are also plans for staff on how to handle physical distancing during lunchtime, recess, and if a student needs to go to the restroom.

During the meeting, school board members said that their target date for reopening elementary schools will be April 19th. However, this date is subject to change. You can go to the Pacific Grove school district's website for more information on their COVID-19 Safety Plan.