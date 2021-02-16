Santa Cruz Burger Week highlights local restaurants

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The 5th annual Santa Cruz Burger week is scheduled to begin on February 24 - March 2, 2021. The week-long event highlights local restaurants and allows chefs to showcase their creative dishes.

This a nationwide event, and according to Santa Cruz organizers, the 2017 event had restaurants struggling to keep up with demand. They say they have no doubt this year will be the same, especially with restaurants also offering take-out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say this is a chance for local chefs to introduce a new burger or introduce more customers to their favorite or most popular burgers. Participating restaurants may offer one or more specially priced burgers, but will feature one at either $8, $10 or $12, and it can be either à la carte, or include side dishes.

You can find out which restaurants will be participating in the event and what burgers they will be showcasing on the Santa Cruz Burger Week website. The list will be completed by February 23, 2021. For more information you can contact BurgerWeek@SantaCruz.com.