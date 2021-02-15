ProRodeo Tour Finale coming to Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced that the ProRodeo Tour Finale will be moving to the California Rodeo Salinas this year.

The tour finale will move to Salinas Sept. 23 to 26 for the season and will crown the champions. The top 24 competitors in each ProRodeo Tour Standings event will take part in the finale and compete for $500,000.

“This is what the ProRodeo Tour Finale is all about,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “Not only will these talented athletes be crowned Tour champions, but a number of competitors will also book their trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.”

The tour finale will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing and bull riding.

The season ends on Sept. 30.