WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Many Central Coast cities have seen a decline in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears to be a different story in Watsonville.

In the last City Council meeting, officials said the city's tax revenue has held steady due to online and local shopping, and now they are looking at ways to use the extra money.

