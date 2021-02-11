Thousands of pounds of drugs seized, 44 people charged in South Bay drug investigation

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) In a joint press conference, the U.S. District Attorney's Office, FBI, DEA and other agencies announced that 44 people have been charged in a drug and weapon investigation spanning the South Bay.

The agencies said drugs were seized in these locations:

San Jose 6/17/2020- 99.4 pounds of meth

Gilroy 6/25/2020- 25 pounds of meth

Santa Clara 7/1/2020- 44.6 pounds of meth

San Jose 7/1/2020- 11.8 pounds of meth

San Mateo 7/24/2020- 25 pounds of meth

Sunnyvale 1/27/2021- 572 pounds of meth

San Jose 1/27/2021- 15.9 pounds of meth, 1.8 pounds of cocaine

Gilroy 2/9/2021- 57 pounds of meth

Two seizures are dated November 2021, one in Mountain View and another in Newark. In Mountain View, 40 pounds of meth were seized, and in Newark, 10 pounds of meth were seized. Further south, 11 pounds of cocaine were seized in Santa Maria in April 2020.

Additionally, investigators said they seized 500 pounds of Fentanyl over the course of the investigations. They believe the drugs were brought into the area from Mexico on the behalf of the Sinaloa cartel.

The investigation also has ties to the Central Coast. Over the past two weeks, 15 arrest warrants and 13 search warrants have been served, and one of the warrants was served in Watsonville. The Salinas and Soledad police departments were also involved in the investigation.

Of the 44 people charged, investigators said 12 have not been arrested.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.