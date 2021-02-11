Santa Cruz County officials warn against electrical meter tampering, bypassing

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County officials said they have seen several instances of electrical tampering and meter bypassing since late last year, and they are warning residents of the dangers associated with it.

The tampering and bypassing happen when a resident installs wiring around an electrical meter or tampers with it to receive unregulated power. Officials said it is often associated with illegal indoor cannabis grows.

Officials said it puts the community at risk for wildfires because it can overload transformers and electrical grids. Anyone caught tampering or bypassing an electrical meter is subject to criminal prosecution, and homes where it has happened often have electrical service disconnected until the system can be repaired and inspected.

In December 2020, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff''s Office said it investigated two instances of tampering and bypassing. One site was found in the 100 block of Branson Ranch Road in Boulder Creek when the electrical system caught fire, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators said they found 910 indoor cannabis plants at the site.

The other site was found in the 300 block of Brackney Road in Ben Lomond. Investigators said they found 315 indoor cannabis plants and evidence of electrical meter tampering.

In January, the Sheriff's Office said it found 761 indoor cannabis plants and evidence of an electrical bypass in the 600 block of Brimblecom in Boulder Creek.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office said it found 232 indoor cannabis plants and evidence of a bypass in the 14000 block of Two Bar Road and evidence of meter tampering in the 100 block of La Cima Road in Soquel. At the site in Soquel, investigators said they found 420 cannabis plants and 60 pounds of processed cannabis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Cannabis Licensing Office.