Stolen credit cards, catalytic converter found in vehicle during traffic stop

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Two men were arrested in Santa Cruz County Tuesday night after several stolen and faked items were found in their vehicle.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Cadillac near Pasatiempo with Anthony Rodriguez of Stockton and Nicholas Riisager of Lodi inside.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found about 30 stolen credit cards, fake driver's licenses, burglary tools, a cut-off catalytic converter and modified checks amounting to $50,000. The vehicle also had a license plate that had been reported stolen in Watsonville.

Both men were arrested on several charges related to forgery and having stolen property.