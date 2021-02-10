Seaside police see uptick in shootings in recent months
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department reports that it has seen more shootings recently, and they are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
The department is asking for any information about shootings that happened at these locations over the past several months:
- Wanda Avenue at Virginia Street
- Yosemite Street at Valmar Court
- Noche Buena Street at Military Avenue
- San Pablo Avenue at Baker Street
- Kenneth Street at Noche Buena Place
- Olympia Avenue at Laguna Street
- General Jim Moore Boulevard at Coe Avenue
During one of the shootings, police said a man was hit by gunfire. His injury was not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Parker at 831-899-6858, Detective Sergeant Doza at 831-899-6751 or the anonymous tip line at 831-899-6282.
Comments
1 Comment
7 shootings in a few months for which they have no leads. I remember when Salinas AND Seaside were great places to go to shop and enjoy a restaurant. Now I never go to Salinas, and Seaside, once a quiet little great place to go, is joining the Salinas list…along with Castroville and Watsonville.
Homelessness, gangs, loss of community services. So, you say, do I have a right to comment if I do not have a solution? Of course not. But I DO have a solution. County Supervisors who have the cajones to tax the farms as they should be taxed. These are not family farms. These are multinationally owned farms who should be paying an extra few hundred million a year into County coffers, so we can fix things and create new industry and jobs and build and improve infrastructure.
The farms will not leave. No place else to go. National consumers will just pay a few more cents for their salad and veggies or bottle of wine. But I am a voice in the wind. With no one listening.