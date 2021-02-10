Seaside police see uptick in shootings in recent months

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department reports that it has seen more shootings recently, and they are asking for the public's help with the investigation.

The department is asking for any information about shootings that happened at these locations over the past several months:

Wanda Avenue at Virginia Street

Yosemite Street at Valmar Court

Noche Buena Street at Military Avenue

San Pablo Avenue at Baker Street

Kenneth Street at Noche Buena Place

Olympia Avenue at Laguna Street

General Jim Moore Boulevard at Coe Avenue

During one of the shootings, police said a man was hit by gunfire. His injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Parker at 831-899-6858, Detective Sergeant Doza at 831-899-6751 or the anonymous tip line at 831-899-6282.