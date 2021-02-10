Pedestrian killed in crash involving semi-truck in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say a pedestrian has died after a crash involving a semi-truck.

Police say the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near River and Water Streets. The driver of the semi-truck stopped and cooperated with officers, according to police, but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released until the family is notified.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash, and they expect the intersection at River and Water Streets to be closed until about 6 p.m. while they investigate. Other closures include westbound Water Street at Ocean and River Street from Water Street to N. Pacific.