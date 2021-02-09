Monterey County debates community homeless solutions

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

A possible new organization for homeless solutions in Monterey County is the topic of discussion, Tuesday, between Salinas City Council and Monterey County Board members.

The county is to decide whether or not a Bay Area advocacy group, Bay Area Community Services (BACS) will step in to run the Share Navigation Center in Salinas as opposed to Community Homeless Solutions (CHS) in Monterey County.

Members of BACS argue their objective is to successfully house more people in Monterey County, but tonight, local community members spark a debate, saying they feel a Bay Area organization may not the the best fit and could lead to the loss of jobs locally.

