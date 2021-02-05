French bulldog puppy taken in San Francisco robbery

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a puppy that was stolen while out on a walk with its owner.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of Hyde Street on January 5, and a 30-year-old woman told them she had just been robbed.

The woman told officers that she was walking her dog, a gray French Bulldog puppy named Chloe, when she was approached by three men she did not know. She said one of them hit her in the face multiple times and she saw a gun in another suspect's hand.

She said the men took her dog and got into a vehicle driven by a fourth person before leaving the area. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say Chloe is still missing and they have not found the suspects, so they have released photos of the vehicle, a picture of Chloe and a video of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.

