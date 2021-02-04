One person injured in shooting near Reservation Road and Del Monte

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting near Reservation Road and Del Monte Boulevard.

The shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, and one man was injured.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver van last seen turning onto Lake Drive toward Paddon Place.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Detective Ball at mball@cityofmarina.org or Detective Peliova at cpeliova@cityofmarina.org. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 831-884-1286.