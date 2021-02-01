Soledad Police: M-30 pills found during traffic stop

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police say a driver was arrested when M-30 pills were found in his vehicle.

They say they stopped Ulysses Navarro, an active parolee, on Friday for vehicle code violations.

During a search, police said they found 56 M-30 fills and evidence that he intended to illegally sell the drugs.

Navarro was booked into the Monterey County Jail on parole violation, transportation of narcotics and sales of narcotics charges.

There have been previous arrests related to M-30 pills in Monterey County. In October, Soledad and Salinas police found items in Salinas used to manufacture the pills, which are sometimes laced with Fentanyl and could lead to deadly overdoses. They also made an arrest in November when they said a man was found with the pills in his vehicle.