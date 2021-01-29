San Benito Health Foundation gives vaccines to volunteers

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County’s Health Department is investigating the San Benito Health Foundation. Allegations were made that the foundation was giving coronavirus vaccines to ineligible people.

Victoria Montoya, the San Benito Foundation secretary said the real story is that the San Benito Health Department is not prepared.

“This county is behind,” said Secretary Montoya. “They don't have enough staff to do the job where the clinic has all that's needed and has been doing the right thing.”

She said the rotary members who were vaccinated were people who’ve helped distribute food.

“She did give them a vaccine, to the people that volunteer in some way or another at the clinic,” said Secretary Montoya. “That’s how it is, and it’s all in file. So what you should know is that no, it’s not just done to anybody.”

It is not clear how many of the volunteers who received a vaccine were over the age of 65. The San Benito Health Foundation is currently under investigation for allegations of not following the California vaccine distribution plan.



“This is concerning, they are allegations at this point and we’re doing an investigation to understand what happened,” said David Ghilarducci, the San Benito County Public Health Officer. “We need to establish a system of accountability to ensure they were administered appropriately.”

The San Benito Health Foundation is the only federally qualified health center in the county. Ghilarducci said people need to be patient and wait for their turn. He also said trust is very important throughout the vaccination process and the allegations are a big concern for them.

“There was maybe a reasonable misunderstanding but the degree and number of allegations we received from different sources do lead us to be very concerned about it,” said Ghilarducci.



