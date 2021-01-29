King City man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police say a 70-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile.

The victim said she was walking in the 400 block of N. Vanderhurst Avenue Friday when the man, identified as Jose Perez Cardenas, approached and began talking to her.

She said he tried to get personal information from her, and when she tried to end the interaction, she said he began to hug her and touch an intimate part of her body.

The suspect walked away, but police said officers were able to find and identify him.

Cardenas was arrested for sexual battery of a minor and booked into the Monterey County Jail. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joshue Partida at 831-386-5988.