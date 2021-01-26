Monterey County Sheriff shares statement about response to storm

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast is bracing for the strongest storm of the season, and the areas of most concern have been those affected by wildfires last year.

There are currently evacuation orders in place around the River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars.

In response, Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal released a statement describing what the Sheriff's Office has done to prepare and how residents can get updates about conditions.

Bernal says the Sheriff's Office has opened a department operations center and has three teams handling evacuations.

Read Bernal's full statement below: