Monterey County Sheriff shares statement about response to storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Central Coast is bracing for the strongest storm of the season, and the areas of most concern have been those affected by wildfires last year.
There are currently evacuation orders in place around the River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars.
In response, Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal released a statement describing what the Sheriff's Office has done to prepare and how residents can get updates about conditions.
Bernal says the Sheriff's Office has opened a department operations center and has three teams handling evacuations.
Read Bernal's full statement below:
"The Sheriff’s Office has been working in partnership with Monterey County OES, The National Weather Service, Cal-Trans, and the California Highway Patrol in anticipation of the severe incoming weather system and Atmospheric River. This storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. The weather could lead to debris flows in areas burned by the Carmel, River, and Dolen Fires. The Sheriff’s Office opened a department operations center (DOC) for this event and is working around the clock to coordinate three teams conducting evacuation advisements in areas adjacent to burn scars. During severe weather events, conditions can change rapidly. Please follow evacuation orders and leave the area. Debris flows and fallen trees could cut off residents’ ability to exit once heavy winds and rain arrive. Visit www.co.monterey.ca.us/winterstorm to view the interactive map. Text MCWINTER to 888777 to receive Alert Monterey Advisements via text message."Sheriff Steve Bernal
Comments