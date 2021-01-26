Skip to Content
Monterey County residents near burn scars face evacuation

monterey county debris flow evacuations 1 40 pm 1 26 2021
Monterey County
A map showing areas under an evacuation warning as of 1:40 p.m. 1/26/2021

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County residents living near the Dolan, River and Carmel Fire burn scars are facing evacuation ahead of a storm expected Tuesday night.

Currently, the entire burn areas and areas within two miles down slope are under an evacuation warning, but that is expected to become an order later in the day.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more on the work that has been done around the burn scars and how infrastructure may be affected by any potential debris flow tonight at 5 and 6.

Jonathan Sarabia

