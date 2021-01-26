Monterey County adjusts vaccine distribution plan

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that they will be moving into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes those 75 and older, persons aged 65 to 74 and frontline essential workers.

According to a 30 page document released by the Monterey County Health Department, Monterey County has approximately 434,061 residents. They have identified the approximation of essential workers needed to vaccinate which include:

20,000 healthcare workers

4,237 correctional and public safety workers

90,842 other essential workers like teachers, farm workers, and food service workers

Monterey County also identified the number of older individuals that area at age-based risk for COVID-19, which include:

38,660 individuals 75 years of age and older

47,811 individuals 65 to 74 years of age

With Monterey County receiving about 2,000 and 4,000 vaccines per week, it may take some time to vaccinate those at age-based risk and essential workers.

