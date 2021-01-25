Newsom announces that he will prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older alongside some essential workers

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Gavin Newsom announces that those 65 and over are prioritized alongside essential workers like healthcare workers, food and agricultural workers, and teachers.

In his COVID-19 update given on Monday, Newsom emphasized the importance of administering vaccines to this vulnerable population stating that 75% of reflected deaths are those 65+.

After those 65+ and essential workers have been vaccinated, California plans to transition to age-based eligibility which may takes up to 20-22 weeks.

Monterey County says they will do the "best they can" to follow through with this plan from the governor. County health officer Dr. Ed Moreno is expected to speak to the board of supervisors tomorrow to discuss the county's vaccine plan given this new phased guidance from the state.

San Benito County officials say they're not expected to change their current plans but are waiting on more data and information as they move forward.

He also discussed the creation of a new online tool called My Turn to help schedule and notify Californians when it is their turn for their vaccination. The scheduling and data system is estimated to launch statewide in early February.

Newsom also plans to extend eviction protections to June 30th stating that those struggling to pay rent must at pay at least 25%. Debt remains owed but individuals cannot be evicted.