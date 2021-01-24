Salinas mourns loss of local murder victim advocate

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Friends and family members say they are shocked and trying to cope with the loss of local murder victim advocate, Debbie Aguilar, who died this weekend.

Aguilar is described by family and friends as a woman who "never stopped" and was well-known for using her experience of losing her son to violence and using it to uplift and support others with similar experiences.

Family members say they are most concerned for the well-being of the children Aguilar leaves behind and are now asking for community support.

KION will have statements from friends and family tonight at 8 and 10 p.m.

To make a contribution, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/397695707997753/?fundraiser_source=external_url