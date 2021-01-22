Crews respond to isolated mudflow in River Fire burn area

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District said it has responded to help with an isolated mudflow in the River Fire burn area along with the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

Because more rain is expected, the agency says property owners in that area should clear culverts and other drainage structures.

Empty sandbags will be available for residents at the Toro, Laureles and Chualar fire stations. There is a maximum of 50 per household.

Monterey County Regional Fire said sand is available at the end of Hilltown Road, but it is self-serve and those who want it should bring their own shovels.