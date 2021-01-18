Santa Cruz Elks Lodge donates more than $5,000 to local families in need

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Elks Lodge #824 has raised more than $5,000 for their Adopt-a-Family holiday program.

The donation was spent on clothes, toys, and food for local community families in need.

The program supported several local organizations including, JMJ Home, Siena house, Santa Cruz Volunteer Center, and Walnut Avenue Family and Women's Center.

Through the program, 19 families with 39 children all received wrapped gifts. In addition, the Walnut Avenue Family and Women's Center provided unwrapped gifts of new jackets and toys.