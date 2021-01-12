Investigators expect hundreds of cases, long-term investigation into Capitol riot

News

(KION) UPDATE 1/12/2021 12:45 p.m. Investigators with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office say they expect hundreds of criminal cases to come out of last Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Steven D'Antuono with the FBI, more than 160 case files have been opened in the six days since the riot happened, and more than 100,000 pieces of digital media have been sent in since they issued a call from help.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said the scope and scale of the investigation are unprecedented for the FBI, and possibly also the Department of Justice. He says he expects the investigation to last not just weeks or months, but continue as a long-term investigation.

According to Sherwin, 70 cases have been charged so far, but they expect that number to grow into the hundreds, and charges could include trespassing, mail theft, assault, theft of national security information, felony murder and civil rights violations. He said in most cases, they have looked for the most simple charge to file as quickly as possible, but that is only the beginning.

Sherwin said that once charges are filed, the suspects can be arrested and potentially indicted on more serious charges. People involved in some of the most serious crimes could face felony sedition and conspiracy, according to Sherwin. He said they are placing an emphasis on assault and battery on officers, and in some cases, he said law enforcement was in open combat with rioters. During the press conference, he said people would be shocked by the contact they had.

A strike force has also been created to focus on rioters accused of targeting and assaulting members of the media.

D'Antuono said the FBI's field offices around the country are part of the investigation and contacting people who may have been involved in the riot.

Prior to the riot, D'Antuono said they shared intelligence with other agencies that some people might be traveling to the area to cause violence, and he said Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C, arrested a suspect the night before the riot. He said they are still speaking to witnesses, looking at video and gathering information to determine the planning and coordination that may have taken place.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Department of Justice is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss charges related to last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and FBI Washington Field Office ADIC Steven D'Antuono will be at the conference.