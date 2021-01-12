Fisherman’s Wharf Association Presents the 11th Annual Whalefest Monterey

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The 11th Annual Whalefest Monterey will look different this year. The award-winning event will be a free virtual video event. The good news-- you can participate in the festivities from anywhere around the world!

Whalefest Monterey 2021 will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 26th until Friday, Jan. 29th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

www.whalefest.org will feature their program schedule and background information on the presentations and music.

Afterwards, it will be posted on the Whalefest YouTube channel.

Whalefest Monterey 2021 will include presentations about Minke whales, dolphins and porpoises, leatherback turtles, intertidal gastropods, orcas, and creatures from the deep sea. They will also cover new ways to prevent whale entanglements, the latest developments in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and the connection between vineyards and the ocean environment. There will be an explanation of the art and science of whale song and how to compose with whales.

For more information about Whalefest Monterey, you can call (831) 238-0777.