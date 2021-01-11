Beach goers warned to stay vigilant as dangerous waters roll in

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

Across the Central Coast, a high surf advisory will soon be underway.

The National weather service has issued a High Surf Advisory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as of Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the waters brought dangers for many as several boats were capsized, now Santa Cruz Fire is warning people to stay vigilant if going near the waters.

On Sunday, a group of sailing students in Santa Cruz found themselves wiped out by a large wave with their boats capsized.

“The white water just tumbled them and they were just like dominoes flying through the water and five little kids were saved by some great surfers," says witness Anna Ritter.

Battalion Chief Daniel Kline with the Santa Cruz City Fire Department responded to the incident and says additional precautions were then set in place.

“With the high swell advisories we have, we up-staffed a bit, called in some people and put them on skis in the water," says Kline.

Kline says while those staff members were on patrols, other staff members and even law enforcement spent the day doing some outreach in the area.

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club released a statement saying they are investigating the incident with the sailing students and will be taking precautions to prevent another incident from happening.

Along the coast, signs are posted, warning people to stay away fro the waters.

Other incidents were also reported in Pacific Grove.

The National weather service has issued a High Surf Advisory as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.