Search underway for person swept out to sea

News

PESCADERO, Calif. (KION) A search is underway for someone who was swept out to sea at Pescadero Beach Sunday.

CAL FIRE reports that the victim had been swept out while they and another person were gathering muscles from the rocks.

A witness was able to grab hold of one of the two muscle gatherers and pull them to safety. Unfortunately, the other was swept out, and was wearing a pair of moderately heavy waders when it happened.

The Coast Guard, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District and La Honda Fire Department are assisting CAL FIRE in the search.