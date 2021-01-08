Pacific Grove Child Molester Sentenced

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced the sentencing for a serial child molester Friday. The 52-year-old man, Eric David Bloomer, was sentenced to 391 years-to-life as a result of his convictions by a jury trial. In November of 2020, the jury found him guilty of 11 felony counts involving lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 involving force or duress, sodomy of a child 10 or under, oral copulation of a child 10 or under, and sexual penetration of a child aged 10 or under.

Bloomer moved to Pacific Grove to live with his ex-girlfriend and her

6- and 10-year-old children in July and August of 2019. Bloomer lived in the Pacific Grove home for six weeks before being evicted by the family living there. Two weeks after he was evicted, Jane Doe (age 10) said Bloomer had sexually abused her during those six weeks. In a forensic interview, she gave many details about incidents that occurred in various parts of the home when her mother and family members were away at work or in other parts of the home.

Bloomer has a past history of convictions in 1995, 2007 and 2008 for molesting three other children, all of whom were related to the defendant by blood or marriage. The three prior molestation victims testified at the trial and shared the details of their abuse, which was markedly similar to Jane Doe's allegations, according to prosecutors.

Judge Liu sentenced Bloomer to the maximum possible sentence allowed. Judge Liu found told Bloomer at trial that they heard from a “parade of victims” who painted a portrait “of the monster that you are.” During the sentencing hearing, Jane Doe’s mother gave a powerful and emotional impact statement detailing how Bloomer preyed on her vulnerable family as well as the permanent impact it will have on her daughter. One of the victims called the defendant a “monster” for what he did.

The case was primarily investigated by Detective Bill Hawkins of the Pacific Grove Police Department.