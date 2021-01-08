Driver accused of hitting motorcyclist in Soquel arrested on DUI charges

News

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION) A motorcyclist from Soquel is recovering from major injuries following a suspected DUI crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2013 Audi was traveling northbound on North Rodeo Gulch Road, south of Rodeo Ridge Road Friday morning when a 55-year old man was riding a Triumph motorcycle traveling southbound on North Rodeo Gulch Road, approaching the Audi. The Audi crossed into the southbound lane, across the double yellow lines, and directly into the path of the Triumph motorcycle. The Audi crashed head-on with the the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a Santa Clara County hospital. The driver of the Audi was identified as Karen Veninga-Zaricor, and she was arrested on DUI charges for suspected drug use.

Stayed tuned to KION 5/46 for the latest updates.