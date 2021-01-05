Suspect arrested following burglary at Watsonville High School

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Police have recovered over $2,000 worth of stolen equipment from Watsonville High School after a burglary on New Year's Eve, the department said in a social media post. Two alert residents were able to help officers identify and arrest the suspect, Michael Mortimer.

Police were able to find nine stolen laptops, a projector and an equipment cart. They believe the suspect was able to initially escape after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Watsonville High School. The suspect was identified shortly after the incident and found about a block away from the school.

Mortimer, a 27-year-old man, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on felony burglary, possession of stolen property, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Police said the suspect was already on probation for burglary, and his bail was set at $25,000.