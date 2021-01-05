King City Police Department names interim Chief

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The King City Police Department now has an Interim Police Chief after the resignation of the previous Chief.

The City Manager Steven Adams announced that Captain Keith Boyd will be filling the position as the process for selecting a permanent Police Chief continues. Adams expects the process to be determined in the next month or two.

“We are very fortunate to have someone as capable as Captain Boyd available to step into this role immediately," Adams said. "He has tremendous law enforcement and leadership skills and experience. I am very confident that he will continue to expand on the progress that has been made.”

Boyd holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from CSU Sacramento and a MS in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, according to the police department. Before joining King City police, he worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Woodburn, Oregon Police Department.

"Over the past 4 plus years, Chief Masterson has led the organization successfully building a culture of inclusiveness and engagement focused on serving the residents of our community. As a mentor, Chief Masterson instilled his vision for the future of the police department as a partner to the community and I thank him for bringing me to King City to be a part of that vision. It is my honor to serve as the Interim Chief of Police and want to ensure the community that the members of the organization will continue to strive for excellence in their service to them,” Boyd said.

Chief Robert Masterson resigned from the department to accept a Police Chief position with the City of Atascadero. His last day was Sunday.