Nurses face exhaustion as they continue treating COVID-19 patients

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Exhaustion, fear and being away from family are what nurses on the Central Coast say have been some of the biggest challenges they have faced as they continue to treat COVID-19 patients.

One Santa Cruz nurse says long hours and heavy case loads of patients for nurses has expanded the need for emotional and self care.

“Nurses go home exhausted and with heartache and they have each other to talk about this," says Tawnya Gilbert.

Other nurses say they fear work conditions and treating COVID-19 patients first-hand puts them and their family members at great risk of contracting the virus.

