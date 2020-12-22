Monterey County makes the best of the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but things are very different during the 2020 holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout Monterey County on Tuesday, food and toy distributions took place with many saying they did not want to let pandemic restrictions put a damper on their holiday spirit.

In Salinas, hundreds of shoppers raced to retail stores to get last minute gifts for their loved ones.

Many shoppers at the Northridge Mall said they felt safe with all the health and safety restrictions set in place in the shops.

“The benefit from doing that is you have a less chance of catching the virus," says young shopper, Mario Olveras.

At Northridge, long lines wrapped around the stores and seating areas remained taped off to the public to keep people moving.

Northridge Mall General Manager Susan Causey explains the long lines this year are not necessarily because more people are coming out to shop, but because of capacity restrictions that are being enforced.

In some stores, up to ten people were allowed in at a time.

“If you walk through the mall, everybody has counters at their doors and if you look behind you, you’ll see lines outside the doors waiting to get in so as they reach their capacity, they stop the entry point," says Causey.

One mother says she came out shopping because she wanted to get out of the house for a while, adding that with all the changes and protocols brought on by the pandemic, it was harder with a child at home.

“He didn’t get the idea at first, he’s seven, he was like why do we have to wear a mask, mom? And I told him you know, people are dying, people are getting sick," she says.

In Chualar, community leaders distributed 200 bags of bread and hot chocolate for locals in need.

Monterey County Board Chair, Chris Lopez, says the turnout was less than in efforts during previous years, explaining most people preferred to stay at home over fear of exposure to the virus.

“A year ago today, I was here helping distribute toys after the flood that impacted the community. It’s a tough year and we want to make sure they know we’re here for them and support them through these incredibly difficult times," says Lopez.