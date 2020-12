News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey police are asking for help finding a person accused of stealing a plumbing work truck.

The truck was stolen in the 400 block of Laine Street on Dec. 14, and it has since been found, but police are still trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Delgado at 831-646-3814 and reference case YG204700. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.