PG&E plans maintenance outage for parts of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey announced that PG&E is planning a short power outage for parts of the county Wednesday.

The utility said it is shutting the power off to perform maintenance at the Monterey substation, and it is expected to last about 5 minutes at most.

The outage is expected to happen sometime between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. It will effect about 21,000 customers in parts of Carmel Valley, Monterey, Salinas, Seaside, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Marina and Pebble Beach.