City of Seaside chooses new Fire Chief

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside City Manager Craig Malin announced that Mary Gutierrez has accepted a conditional offer for the Fire Chief position. Gutierrez will be replacing retiring Chief Brian Dempsey.

According to the City, Gutierrez has 31 years of relevant experience, and she has served as Battalion Chief in the San Jose Fire Department and Division Chief and Acting Chief in the Gilroy Fire Department. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Gutierrez was one of 32 applicants for the position, and after interviews by a panel of city officials, she was ranked as the leading candidate.

She is expected to start on Jan. 4, and Dempsey will be retiring on Dec. 22.